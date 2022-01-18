is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. The actress made her Hindi digital debut last year with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man season 2. She impressed one and all with her performance in it, and now, her fans have been eagerly waiting to watch the actress in a Bollywood movie. While there have been reports of her being offered many Hindi movies, according to the latest reports Yash Raj Films has offered Samantha a three-film deal. Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna opens up about the SUPER SUCCESS of Pushpa; gives a MAJOR update on Pushpa The Rule shoot [Exclusive]

According to the reports in multiple South portals, YRF has approached Samantha for a three-film deal, and they have offered her a huge amount for the same. It is said that the actress has shown interest in the deal. However, there's no confirmation about these reports.

Meanwhile, reportedly, Samantha will be teaming up with The Family Man duo, Raj & DK, for the spin-off of Citadel. The actress also has many interesting projects lined up like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil), Shaakuntalam (Telugu), Yashoda (Telugu), and Arrangements of Love (international debut).

The actress was last seen on the big screen in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 in which she had a special dance number. The song O Antava has received a fantastic response, and reportedly, Samantha charged a whopping amount of Rs. 5 crore to feature in the track.

A source told IWMBUZZ, “Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man personally took the effort to convince her.”

“They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step to be changed,” added the source.