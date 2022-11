All is well between the ex-husband and wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. It seems like the ex-lovers have burred their hatch and moved on. Like Samantha in her appearance on Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan 7 had said that things will be sorted between them and looks like it has. After Samantha disclosed being diagnosed with a rare disease Myosotis, there were strong of reports of Naga Chaitanya in Nagarjuna planning to meet Samantha in person. However, seems like they couldn't find a date to meet due to their professional commitments and so Chay got into a call with Sam to inquire about her health.

As per reports in News 18, Chay got in touch with Samantha to know if she is going fine and even asked e if she needs any kind of help he is there. And this only shows that the two individuals are mature enough to accept the current fact about their relationship but fans only hope for their reconciliation. While Samantha and Naga Chaitanya got separated after three years of marriage and the divorce till now haven’t been accepted by their fans hence the speculations keep on coming. But Samantha is not going to bog down as she is focused and knows that she wants to get better soon and kick some asses by doing outstanding work.

Reports suggest that Samantha is right now busy dubbing her upcoming film Yashoda while she is getting her medication done. Samantha has got a mind-blowing response for the trailer of Yashoda. She is also gearing up for Citadel a web series by Raj and DK starring in the lead role. Samantha broke all the shackles with her Antava song in Pushpa and her fans cannot wait for the actress to be back with a bang.