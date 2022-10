has revealed that she is suffering from Myositis. It is an auto-immune disorder that affects the muscles and joints of the body. There is inflammation. Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that the doctors are sure that she will make a complete recovery. She said that she is still coming on terms with the fact that she has become so vulnerable. Celebrities like , , , and others sent her love. One of the first to wish her a complete recovery was . He is the son of and half-brother of .

Akhil Akkineni is the son of , Nagarjuna's second wife while Naga Chaitanya is born to Lakshmi Daggubati. The actor got divorced in the 80s and married Amala Paul who is a dancer and actress. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health had been a topic of gossip since some time. Many said that she went to the US for treatment. But her team said that she was doing prep for the web series made by Raj and DK which is supposed to go on floors soon. Now, she has revealed that she is indeed facing some health issues.

The trailer of Yashoda was out, and she got a lot of love for her performance. She has some good movies like Shaakuntalam lined up. Last year, she announced that she has split from Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage. The actress had been in a relationship with him for ten years. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was the victim of online hate and relentless gossip after the news broke out. Some even said that she was not keen to start a family which created a rift.