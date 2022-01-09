Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets candid on her fight with mental health issues; shares invaluable insights

has been in the news for her divorce with estranged husband for the past few months now. Ever since she announced the separation, fans have been worried and concerned about her mental health. While Samantha has been trying many ways to cope with her split, the actress has now spoken about the importance of mental health as she recounted her own struggle with mental health issues. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Trisha Krishnan's COVID-19 battle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hot workout, Pushpa's new milestone and more

Samantha was invited as the chief guest for the launch of the 'Psychiatry at your doorstep' initiative of Roshini Trust and Datla Foundation. Being in the spotlight for the issues in her private life right now, Samantha has provided a window into how she has handled those issues. She opened up about her mental health struggles and how many people helped her overcome those problems.

"There should be no inhibitions about seeking help when you are mentally disturbed. In my case, I was able to overcome my mental health issues only with the help of my counsellors and friends," the Rangasthalam actress said. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu cribs during Oo Antava rehearsals; Vijay Devrakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's secret holiday and more

She also stressed the point that seeking help from psychiatrists must be normalised. "Like how we go to a doctor for physical injuries, we also should consult doctors if our heart gets hurt," she said. "If I am successful for the next part of my life, it is not because I was strong. But it is because many people around me helped me to be strong. A lot of people are spending a lot of time and effort to help. It's time for all of us to do our bit as well," the Oh Baby actress added.

Meanwhile, Samantha's upcoming mythological epic Shaakunthalam has entered its post-production phase. The makers recently released a video to hint at the progression of the movie. The pan-India mythological movie, which is being directed by maverick filmmaker , has Samantha play a significant role, while 's daughter Allu Arha is to appear as Prince Bharata.

(With IANS Inputs)