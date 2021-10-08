It is obvious that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going through a wave of emotions right now. The actress has announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The speculation that their marriage was in trouble was doing the rounds since a couple of months. Things reached a zenith when she went missing from the family get-togethers held at Nagarjuna's place. Last Saturday, the couple made the news official. They wrote that they had decided to move on from their relationship as a man and wife. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya wrote that their friendship will always have a special place in their hearts. They requested for privacy so that they could move on peacefully. Also Read - When Samantha Ruth Prabhu called Naga Chaitanya 'completely husband material' and confessed he fell in love with the actress despite seeing her make ‘horrible mistakes’

However, media and speculation has been hounding the couple and how. People speculated how Samantha Ruth Prabhu's closeness to her designer did not go down well with her husband while others wrote that she wanted to focus on her career. People also called her an opportunist saying how she benefitted from the divorce financially. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she had promised herself that such gossip won't weaken her resolve to move ahead in life. Now, celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Manjima Mohan, Lakshmi Manchu have sent love to the actress.

The couple had a dreamy journey as friends and everything seemed perfect till a year back. There is no clarity on what exactly went so wrong in a year's time. Her father, Joseph Prabhu said his mind went blank when he heard that Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were separating. They had married in Goa in a dreamy ceremony that captured the imagination of the whole nation. Fans are sending messages of love, support, warmth and encouragement to Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this testing times.