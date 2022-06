Samantha Ruth Prabhu has planted Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours? Actress lashes out

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's divorce was among the most shocking ones in the history of the South film industry. Nobody expected the sweet lovebirds to part ways. But destiny has different plans for the two and they parted ways. Both the stars are now concentrating on their professional career and working hard to do their best. However, recently, Naga Chaitanya hit headlines as rumours of him dating Sobhita Dhulipala hit headlines. Soon his fans started lashing out at Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her PR team for planting such stories. Also Read - No Entry 2: These South Indian actresses in the race to bag key roles in Salman Khan starrer [Exclusive]

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at trolls

The Family Man 2 actress took to her Twitter handle to lash out at all those stating that her PR team planted stories against Naga Chaitanya. She wrote, "Rumours on girl - Must be true !! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !! Grow up guys .. Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!" All her fans are praising her for her kickass response. She is being hailed as the 'Thalaivi' by her fans. Check out her tweet below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s honeymoon, Naga Chaitanya finds new love, Swathi Sathish looks unrecognisable and more

Rumours on girl - Must be true !!

Rumours on boy - Planted by girl !!

Grow up guys ..

Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!! https://t.co/6dbj3S5TJ6 — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 21, 2022

You go girl, we would say. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always come back with kickass responses to the trolls and one should know that she is not somebody with whom you can mess with.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects

The Super Deluxe actress has a super packed schedule currently. She has almost four projects in her kitty. She is looking forward to the release of Shaakuntalam. She also has Yashoda in the pipeline. Citadel and Arrangements of Love is also in the making.