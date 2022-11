The latest news is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is heading to South Korea for treatment for Myositis. This has been reported by India Glitz. It seems Samantha Ruth Prabhu has decided to head to the country for some advanced treatment on Myositis. While she has clarified that the disorder is not life-threatening, she has admitted that she is struggling with her daily life. A source told India Glitz that Samantha Ruth Prabhu intends to get back to full fitness in Korea and head back for the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda's Kushi. She is basking in the success of Yashoda right now.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is suffering from Myositis, which is a health issue that affects the muscles and joints. It causes inflammation. The actress has said that the past few months have not been easy. She took treatment in the US as well. South Korea is closer to India than the US also the medical care is top class, which means it a good choice. In India, treatment for auto-immune issues is available only in select places, which makes it tough. South Korea might also offer the actress the privacy needed during her convalescence and recovery. The country has exclusive medical services for the elite.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been non-stop in the news ever since her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. It was reported that Naga Chaitanya spoke to her on the phone after her Myositis diagnosis came out. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she has been in a vulnerable space since her diagnosis came out. The actress was also supposed to train for the Hindi remake of Citadel with Varun Dhawan. But it has come to a halt because of her diagnosis. From Jr NTR to Chiranjeevi everyone is supporting the actress is her fight.