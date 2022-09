South Indian actress has been quite busy with her interesting projects lineup. Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama is one of the most awaited films that has kept audiences eagerly waiting for its release. Samantha will be seen playing the role of princess Shakuntalam in the film. The film is all set to release on October 13, 2022. Samantha's health issues update has kept her fans worried about her. If reports are to be believed then Samantha has jetted off to the US for the treatment of her relapsed skin problem. Samantha has suffered a lot due to this skin issue and had slipped into depression. Several reports even suggest that the gorgeous actress has restricted all her public appearances due to her health issues. Will Samantha's health issues pose a serious threat to the box office fate of Yashoda and Shakuntalam? Also Read - Not Naga Chaitanya but this superstar was first choice for Ye Maaya Chesave – the film where Chay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu met and fell in love

Shaakuntalam director took to Twitter and shared news about the promotions of the film. The filmmaker gave fans updates on two films - Hiranyakashyapa and Shaakuntalam. He wrote, "As promised, before manifesting the spectacle of Narasimha avatar on the silver screen in 'Hiranyakshyapa' which would be presented with some exciting collaborations on a massive scale, I set out to present to you a whimsical tale of love, 'Shaakuntalam' from the Adi Parva of the . Now, as it gets its final touches, looking forward to meet you all at the promotions soon! - Gunasekhar."

Have a look Gunasekhar's post -

Shaakuntalam's shot was wrapped up in August 2021. Apart from Samantha, the film will also star Dev Mohan, , Gautami Tadimalla, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla will be seen in pivotal roles. Well, the film has been inspired by Kalidasa's story, Shakuntala. 's daughter, Allu Arha will be making her Tollywood debut as prince Bharata in Shaakuntalam. On the work front, Samantha will also be seen in Yashoda. Samantha grabbed a lot of attention post her divorce news with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress has kept herself super busy with her work commitments.