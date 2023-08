Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most established actresses of South cinema. She has proved to be one of the finest actresses. Film after film, she has proved her mettle. However, the actress has now taken a break for a short while from work to concentrate on her health. A few months ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she has been diagnosed with myositis. Recent reports had it that the actress is seeking treatment and hence taken a small break for the same. However, a rumour also went rife recently that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had to take financial help for treatment. Also Read - Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu features in the most romantic song 'Tu Meri Roja' and fans are excited to see their chemistry

Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to latest reports

Whispers were being heard that the Yashoda actress took help and got Rs 25 crore for her treatment. However, as absurd as it sounds, the rumours are not true. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handle to set the record straight and put an end to all the unnecessary reports doing the rounds of the internet. On social media, she wrote that nobody requires so much money to treat Myositis. And also, she sarcastically said that she hasn't earned marbles for all the work she has done so far and that she can support herself and treatment. She requested all to stop spreading false information, Her message on her Insta stories read, "Rs 25 crore to treat Myositis!? Someone got you a pretty bad deal. I am glad I am only spending the smallest fraction of that. And, I don't think I was paid in marbles for all the work I've done in my career. So, I can easily take care of myself. Thank you. Myosotis is a condition thousands suffer from. Let's please be responsible with the information we put out regarding the treatment."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is soon going to be seen in Kushi. She will be sharing with Vijay Deverakonda in this one. Their chemistry looks crackling and fans are excited to see them in a film together.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also going to be seen in the Indian Chapter of Citadel along with Varun Dhawan.