Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the finest actresses in the industry. Film after film, she has been proving herself to be a versatile actress. Though her personal life keeps her in the news, her professional endeavours grab most of the limelight. It was recently that the actress revealed her Myositis diagnosis. It is an autoimmune disease for which she is undergoing treatment. Now, a few reports suggested that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been hospitalised as her health deteriorated. But now her spokesperson has shared clarification. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu BEATS Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more to become the Most Popular Female Star [VIEW FULL LIST]

has been hospitalised?

As reported by IndiaToday.in, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's spokesperson has denied all the reports of her hospitalisation. Reportedly, the diva is resting at home. She is basking in the success of her recent film Yashoda. The film received good reviews from all corners. Also Read - Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and more South Indian actresses exude boss lady vibes in stunning pant suits

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account to share a picture to thank all her fans for the overwhelming response to Yashoda In the picture, it could be seen that she was on a drip. Talking about her diagnosis, she wrote, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon." Also Read - Prabhas, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more top Telugu actors and actresses who have their biggest upcoming projects lined up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming projects

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Kushi in her kitty. She will be sharing the screen space with in this one. Fans are more than excited to watch this pair on the big screen. She also has Shaakuntalam and Citadel in the pipeline. She also has English feature film The Arrangements of Love. She definitely has her hands full.