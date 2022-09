South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently ruling the headlines. The diva is climbing up the ladder of success swiftly and has many projects in the pipeline. But not just her professional life, her personal life too is getting discussed a lot. She has been in fact in the news since she got divorced from Naga Chaitanya. The two stars called it quits in October last year. Recently, there were reports stating that her Guru has convinced her to give a thought to a second marriage. A report in Cine Josh reported that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has agreed to move on in life and she was convinced by Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev. While videos of her previous conversation with Sadhguru Jagadish Vasudev are going viral, here's one person who is actually helping Samantha Ruth Prabhu to move on. Also Read - Alia Bhatt beats Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to become the Most Popular Actress but still loses the number one spot

looking forward to moving on

We are talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's father. It was a few days ago that her father Joseph Prabhu shared a throwback picture from Samantha and Naga's wedding on Facebook. He shared it with the caption, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn't exist anymore! So, let's start a new story. And a new chapter!" as reported by Hindustan Times. The post now stands deleted but he truly is standing by his daughter in every decision she makes and dearly wants her to move on with her life. He wants her to open a new chapter in her life filled with happiness and is being as supportive as possible.

It was recently that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Sadhguru's conversation video had gone viral. During the conversation, Samantha asks Sadguru why the world is unfair, to which, he replied saying that it is a 'schoolgirl' question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's trip to the US

Meanwhile, the Pushpa actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently also in the news because reportedly, she is suffering from some rare skin disease. It is being speculated that she has flown off to the US for the treatment. However, later, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's manager rubbished the rumours and called it a 'gossip'.