Karan Johar has managed to create quite a stir online with his Koffee With Karan 7 show. And one of the biggest highlights of the show till now is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut. Fans went gaga over the Pushpa actress and ever since she spoke about her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and the hard feelings they still have between them. Karan Johar asked if there is bitterness to which she said, "Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. So it's not an amicable situation right now." And ever since this statement, once again her and Chay's divorce started ruling the headlines and this is something that has left the Oo Anatava actress unhappy.

A close resource reveals, "Samantha is working extremely hard in her professional life and wants her audience and fans only to talk about her craft and not personal life. However, she too is very much aware that this is not possible due to her being a public figure. Of late there has been a lot of news about her and her past and this has left the actress a little bit unhappy. But she is focusing on her work so that the negativity doesn't affect her."

Naga Chaitanya is ready to make a debut to Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 after Samantha

Talking about Chay who is all set for his Bollywood debut with film Laal Singh Chadha along with was asked if he is going to make a debut on Karan Johar's show. To which he said, "On Koffee With Karan, why not if I get a chance? Karan Johar is great, I love the work he does. If he wants to have me, why not". He was even asked if he and Sam will work together again, "That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have moved on in their lives and they have always openly said that they owed to inform their fans about their separation and how they don't want to speak about each other anymore.