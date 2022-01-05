Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ready to 'feel good things' in 2022; manifests with a beautiful sunrise

is taking her time in healing after her painful separation from . The actress is surrounding herself with people and things that will help her overcome her separation. She is keeping her mindset positive and is also manifesting the same. The Super Deluxe actress recently shared a post on her Instagram stories in which she said that she is ready to feel good things. Sharing a beautiful picture of the sunrise, Samantha said, "Ok Universe I am ready to feel good things. Make me feel good things." Check out her post below: Also Read - From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna – 10 South heroines who are all set to rule Bollywood

A couple of days ago, the actress had been chilling in Goa with her friends. Her pictures in a boho styled monokini had gone viral on social media like wildfire. Samantha is taking one step at a time and focussing on her work right now. The gorgeous beauty is also enjoying the massive success of her special song appearance in and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. On the other hand, The actress is on a signing spree. She recently wrapped up Gunesekhar's mythological epic love story Shaakuntalam. The film also stars Dev Mohan in the lead and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha. She has Kaatha Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Nayanthara and . Samantha also commenced shooting for Yashodha. It is a new-age thriller movie. Apart from that, Samantha also has Philip John's Hollywood film, Arrangements of Love.