Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an example of the epitome of grace and beauty. The Pushpa actress who has been winning hearts for her courage and her perspective towards life in her recent interview recalled the toughest days of her life. Samantha did have a tough year as soon after her divorce announcement she was diagnosed with myositis a deadly disease which she overcame in life. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu ends her 7 months break and resumes work; says 'I was completely jobless'

Calling her separation the toughest days of her life, Samantha said,"I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition." Also Read - HanuMan: Samantha Ruth Prabhu hails Teja Sajja starrer 'Can't wait to see the next chapter'

Samantha called her Myositis a hollowing experience and is glad that she can breathe today.

While fighting the deadly disease, Samantha got immense support from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya too. It is claimed that he was in constant touch with her through phone calls. Chay and Sam were one of the most loved couples in the South industry and till date fans aren't over from their separation.