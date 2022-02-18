is currently among the most well-known and popular actresses of the South Film industry. She is gaining much love from the masses for her ventures. After her stint in The Family Man 2, she garnered much appreciation for her item number Oo Antava in 's Pushpa: The Rise. Her killer dance moves left everyone crushing hard on her. Talking about dancing, the actress once again proved to be a fab dancer with her latest video on Instagram. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2, Jersey, Beast – which film will win the 3-way box office clash? VOTE Now

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a video of herself dancing on Thalapathy Vijay's song Halamithi Habibo from Beast. She is dancing at the airport! Yes, ahead of a late night flight, Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept herself entertained by dancing on this popular song. She can be seen dressed in ripped leggings, crop top and a denim jacket. She shared the video with the caption, "Just another late night flight … NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo This song is beyond lit #Beast." Well, her cool moves will definitely set your friday mood right. Check out the video below: Also Read - Before Priyamani, check out Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more South movie actresses who reportedly hiked fees after tasting success

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Apart from her work projects, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also remained in the news last year as she announced her separation from husband . They made for one of the cutest couples of the South film industry, however, destiny had different plans. Also Read - Pushpa: Dhanashree Verma dances on songs from Allu Arjun-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer; fans warn cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

The actress is next to be seen in films like Shakuntalam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal and more. She also has a film named Yashoda in her kitty. Rumours of her Bollywood debut are also doing the rounds of the internet.