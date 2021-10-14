Fans have been expressing worry ever since and announced their separation after 4 years of marriage. The couple, popularly known as ChaySam, requested their fans and media to allow them privacy in their official statement. While Naga Chaitanya was seen promoting his upcoming projects, Samantha had gone missing from the virtual world. So when she was spotted at a veterinary clinic on Wednesday, it came as comforting news to her fans who are concerned about her state of mind post her split. Also Read - Trending South news today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu signs her debut Bollywood film post split with Naga Chaitanya, Prabhas hikes fee for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and more

A picture of Samantha with her pets at the vet clinic has now become viral. It shows Samantha with a mask on. She wore a white top matching it with blue trousers, giving her a casual, yet elegant look. This is considered as Samantha's first appearance in public post her divorce announcement. Also Read - Did Siddharth call Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'cheater' in his tweet post her split with Naga Chaitanya? Rang De Basanti actor responds

Take a look.

Those who are unaware, Samantha is an animal lover, who is also a caregiver for two puppies. She has mentioned that her pet Hash has been her stress-reliever ever since she brought him home. She also brought another pup and named her Saasha when her divorce proceedings were going on, which denotes that her pets are her relief from the stress she is going through right now.

On the work front, Samantha is all set to appear alongside Jr NTR on the hot seat of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, which is to be telecast on Vijayadasami. She has started dubbing for her upcoming mythological movie Shaakunthalam, which is directed by . If reports are to be believed, she has also signed a Bollywood project after her successful stint on The Family Man 2. She has also bought a flat in Mumbai to set her footprints in the Hindi film industry.

