The unfortunate divorce of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya has been grabbing headlines all over the country. Last Saturday, the couple announced that their marriage was over but they cherished the friendship that kept their relationship going for more than 10 years. People took to social media to express their disappointment on the same. Everyone started wondering on what went so wrong between a couple that looked so much in love all through. Even the alimony was discussed in the media but later it was revealed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu does not want any money from her husband or in-laws. In fact, there is a lot of speculation on whether the actress has already moved out of the home they shared together or not. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas 25 titled Spirit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first social media post after announcing divorce with Naga Chaitanya and more

A source close to the actress EXCLUSIVELY told us, "There is no question of Samantha moving out. The house is purchased by her and she has full ownership. She is now living alone." When we asked if Naga Chaitanya has moved back with his parents, the source said, "It is not clear but we can say that he is now back in his family home." It is evident as Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya hosted a special dinner for Aamir Khan when he came to Hyderabad. Also Read - Pictures of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and JR NTR go viral as the two shoot for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

The source further said that the couple were devastated and looking to move ahead from this unfortunate incident. Her father, Joseph Prabhu who is a Telugu said that his mind went blank after hearing that Naga Chaitanya and his daughter are planning to split. In the middle of all this, spotlight has shifted to Preetham Jukalker who is her stylist. His cryptic posts on social media have got a lot of attention. The Times Of India even said that Naga Chaitanya had objection to Samantha's closeness to the stylist. It looks like incompatibility drove the couple apart. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya split: Actress' stylist drops MAJOR hint at the shocking TRUTH behind their divorce