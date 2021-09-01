Samantha Ruth Prabhu - Naga Chaitanya divorce real or rumour? Here's when fans will come to know the truth

The popular couple of the Tollywood industry, and are one of the most loved jodis among the fans. While the duo often gives relationship and couple goals with their social media PDA, The Family Man 2 actress recently grabbed the headlines when she dropped her surname from Twitter and Instagram handles. This action of Sam, led to the speculations that all is not well between the duo. In fact, there are rumours that the couple is heading for a divorce. Also Read - From Amitabh Bachchan to Aamir Khan: Stars who were caught kissing publicly – view pics

When the actress was asked to respond on this, Samantha said that she doesn't need to react and asserted that like everyone else, she has a right to her own opinion and can choose to do things her way. But while fans speculate what is happening in the personal life of their favourite star couple, we know when this all will be clear.

Well, on October 6, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will be celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary and just like every year if the duo posts something special for each other on social media, it will be a clear indication that their relationship is super strong and full of love. And if they don't, we'll know something is definitely going down in their marriage. So, let's hope we get something special and unique treat from Sam and Nag on their 4th anniversary, which will make their fans super-excited.

Talking about their professional front, Samanatha recently wrapped up the shooting of 's Shaakuntalam, which also features Dev Mohan and 's daughter Allu Arha in pivotal roles. The film is based on Kalidasa's epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The music of the big-budget venture will be composed by Mani Sharma and bankrolled by Neelima Guna under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with 's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to hit the screens during the Christmas weekend. It will lock horns with Allu Arjun's pan-India venture, Pushpa at the ticket windows.