and divorce rumours have been doing the rounds since some time now. Fans have been in a state of shock and while everyone has been waiting for the news to turn untrue, there are newer disclosures happening regarding this which are truly heart-wrenching. According to new reports, the divorce is truly happening, sooner or later. In fact, there are also details out of the family's discussion about the alimony from this separation.

According to a report in ETimes, the Sam and Chay have had their families intervene to make them understand the situation and change their decision. The couple also went for marriage counselling session but nothing seems to have helped. The two are confirmed heading for a divorce. The report suggests that sources say that the whole procedure will be completed in another two to three months and that is why perhaps no one is talking about it as yet.

But a shocking detail that has been cited in the report is about Samantha reportedly receiving a total of Rs 50 crore as alimony from the divorce with Naga Chaitanya. This is said to be inclusive of fixed assets and current assets. These new details are truly heartbeaking for all ChaySam fans who have been digging the couple ever since they declared they are in love. For fans, ChaySam's marriage a few years ago was nothing less than a festive celebration. And now this rumour around Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce is turning to be true. Well, only time will tell what happens to this much-loved celeb couple. Till there is no confirmation, we, like fans will continue to wish all gets well between ChaySam.