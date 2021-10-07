On Saturday, we all got a shocking news from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. They made it official that they are separating. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared their statement confirming their split and even asked for privacy from fans, and others. Their statement reads, "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and though Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support." Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts first picture after split with Naga Chaitanya; writes about ‘Songs of old love…’

Ever since it has been announced, people are all discussing what is happening and why have they separated. A lot of stories are coming up and now fans are also discussing Samantha's stylist Preetham Jukalker's social media posts, and it seems that they have figured out something from that. The stylist's posts suggest that The Family Man 2 actress was a victim in their relationship. His posts indicate that she had to be on the receiving end of something unfair. Preetham Jukalkar has now deleted the post which read, "They are the ones who hide the true nature of men in their homes. They are responsible for the violence against women. The violence these days is a form of psychological harassment and criticism."

The posts do not mention anyone from the Akkineni family but netizens have assumed that it might be a comment on Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce. Well, people are all waiting to know what exactly is the reason.