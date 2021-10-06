Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Naga Chaitanya split: Did Venkatesh Daggubati just slam Kangana Ranaut for dragging Aamir Khan's name in the matter?

Popular Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who is also 's uncle, prefers to live a very low-key and controversial free life. The actor only speaks or gives his opinion when something is important and this time he has done that. The Venky Mama star didn't reacted to Naga Chaitanya and 's split but also slammed indirectly, who had blamed for the separation of the duo. Also Read - Dangal fame Zaira Wasim shares FIRST picture in two years after quitting Bollywood

A few days back, the actress had shared few insta-stories where she also blamed men for the growing divorce culture in the society as she wrote, "Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man.... may sound orthodox or too judgmental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics... Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman... Divorce culture is growing like never before."

She later targeted Aamir Khan as she wrote, "This south actor, who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade, recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert. Has ruined many women and children lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item. We all know who I am talking about."

Now, Venkatesh has shared couple of insta-stories with quotes and it looks like a befitting reply to Kangana Ranaut. While the quote on the first story reads, "We should open our mind before we open our mouth.," the second one says, "Mind is nothing but a traffic of thoughts. Select your route carefully."

Looking at the scenario, it seems that Venky is quite upset with the fuss around #ChaySam split.