We all know that one of the most loved couples in Tollywood, or the entire film industry for that matter, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, have officially split, and there has been a lot of hearsay about the myriad reasons behind trouble setting foot in and eventually destroying their paradise. Now, the latest bit of speculation to crop up is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's split has got to do with her refusal to refrain from doing bold scenes and item numbers on screen, with her sex scene in The Family Man 2 having been the last straw as it went against the values of the Akkineni household. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Pushpa FIRST movie review is out, Naga Chaitanya reveals the reason behind his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

A well-place source exclusively informed BollywoodLife that not only , but in-laws, too, weren't too pleased that she continued doing the same kind of bold scenes and scintillating item numbers, with copious skin show on screen, post marriage. Apparently, they felt that it was unbecoming of the daughter-in-law of the Akkineni household. Our source adds that her sex scene in The Family Man was the last straw as Chay and his parents were shocked to see it and felt that Sam had betrayed their trust by not apprising them about it beforehand. Also Read - Pushpa: Vijay Deverakonda tweets about the film; Allu Arjun REACTS

A sit-down was supposedly arranged between Samantha, Chay, ex-father-in-law and the other important members of the Akkineni family to explain the actress how she was tarnishing their image both in the industry and public's eye. However, word is that she flat out refused to have anything to do with their patriarchy, orthodoxy and sexism, and with talks reaching a standstill, the only recourse left for was to move on from the relationship. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu's transformation will leave you stunned and wondering if she's the same person

While Naga Chaitanya has maintained a stoical silence about their split, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has passed a few subtle remarks on it in a couple of erstwhile interviews, which the former's fans have interpreted quite negatively, and have been waiting for Chay to respond. Well, their wish was finally granted, after a video began doing the rounds on social media, which Naga Chaitanya fans are sharing to seventh heaven. In the clip, Chay can be seen replying to a question during an interview about his choice of roles, where he says, “I am game for all kinds of roles. However, those roles should not affect my family and our reputation. I will not accept roles that would embarrass my family members.”

Now, we don't know about you, but it certainly looks like Naga Chaitanya is taking a sly dig at Samantha Ruth Prabhu while also hinting at the reason behind their split as it's long been speculated that along with other irreconcilable differences, the latter's choice of roles as the Akkineni daughter-in-law were perhaps affecting her relationship with both her ex-husband and former in-laws.