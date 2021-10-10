Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya split: Vanitha Vijaykumar gives a strong advice to The Family Man 2 actress; says, 'life is too precious to be worrying about'

Tollywood stars and recently announced their separation on social media, which shocked and shattered #ChaySam fans. While the duo took this decision mutually, we saw fans trolling the The Family Man 2 actress on social media, to which the actress gave a befitting reply as she wrote, "“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.” Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to extra-marital affair and abortion rumours post split with Naga Chaitanya; Venkatesh Daggubati slams Kangana Ranaut and more

Now, her friend from the industry and actress Vanitha Vijaykumar has come out in support of Samantha and gave her a strong advice as she wrote, "@samantharuthprabhuoffl There is no society babe... live your life.. people only look at the photos we click..the video is different..life is too precious to be worrying about.. everything happens for a reason.. keep going..more strength to you."

Post the joint statement of the duo about their separation, Chay's father and veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared his reaction as he wrote, "With a heavy heart, let me say this - what ever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay, both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us. May god bless them both with strength."

On the professional front, Samantha is busy with multiple projects, which also includes pan-India ventures.