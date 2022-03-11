is slowly and steadily making her mark in Bollywood too. The queen is right now enjoying the huge success of her special song 'Oo Antava' from 's Pushpa. Did you know that firstly Samantha didn't even want to do the song, but thank god Allu himself convinced her to this and today she is riding high on success with this song? Last night Samantha made has turned with her uber stylish and classy look at Critics Choice Awards where she got candid with media and spoke about the love she has been receiving for her song Oo Antava from Pushpa? She said, " I cannot explain the kind of love people are showering on me. I didn't expect 'Oo Antava' to be such a hit pan-India" The actress even added, " Not just Telugu audiences, people around the country, have forgotten the other movies I have done, but recognise me for 'Oo Antava' now." She even gave the credit of the success to Allu Arjun and who managed to convince her and do the song as earlier she was; reluctant to do it. However now she is very happy that she changed her mind and said yes to it. Pushpa is one of the most successful films right now. the film earned more than 200 crores at the box office despite pandemic, the film was released amid Omicron threat. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's painting too was loved by the audience. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya's cousin Aashritha Daggubati reacts to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling avatar in deep neckline gown

Samantha Ruth Prabhu who made her debut in Bollywood with Family Man series 2 won accolades for her outstanding performance as Raji. She was simply mind-blowing in the series. She managed to grab the limelight from Manoj Bajpayee himself. Samantha right now becomes the screen highest-paid actress in the south industry after Nayanthara, It is reported that the actress has hiked her fees after the upper success of Oo Antava and will reportedly charge 3- 4 crore per project.