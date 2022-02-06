Samantha Ruth Prabhu once revealed how Naga Chaitanya came to her rescue when she didn't have money

and were once the cutest yet powerful couples of the South Film industry. However, it was last year that the couple decided to part ways. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce left all of their fans shattered. Since then they have been ruling the headlines for several reasons. An old interview of Samantha Ruth Prabhu has resurfaced on the web. It was during a talk show that Samantha Ruth Prabhu had narrated how Naga Chaitanya is simply perfect for her while giving an example that she did not have money to call her home when in the US, and he helped her. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa hand gesture inspired by Shehnaaz Gill, Kili Paul’s new reel on Saami Saami and more

During a talk show, the Pushpa star had called her now estranged husband perfect 'husband material'. She had said, "Chay is completely husband material. He has seen me from nothing. I remember I didn't have money to make a call to my mother from the US. I took his phone and made a call home. Chay has seen me from that to this, so how can it be anybody else, right? Anybody else only knows me halfway. As a human being also, he has seen me make the most horrible mistakes."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had shared a statement on social media to announce their split. It read, "To all our well wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."