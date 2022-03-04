It seems has been through many ups and downs in her life and doesn't mind talking about it. She took to Instagram and wished her friend Nandini Reddy on her birthday. In her post, she wrote about how her friend was there for her when her ‘confidence was at an all-time low’. Her post read, “Happy birthday my dearest friend, @nandureddyy !❤️ Your innate goodness is your greatness . You inspire me ! I remember it like it was yesterday, the year was 2012, and I was not keeping well and my self confidence was at an all time low. I was reluctant to go back to work.You came every day to check in on me, took the time out of your packed schedule and planned a test shoot with me to give me my confidence back. I will never forget how I got back to work the very next day.? And this is me recounting just ONE of the many times you have had my back. From seeing me at my highest highs to my lowest lows, you’ve been my ride or die! You inspire me to be a better friend everyday. Thank you for believing in me and for always keeping it ?! Here’s wishing you nothing but the very best in the coming year! ?” Have a look at her post which also had 3 pics with Nandini below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trainer compares her to Virat Kohli, Yash’s KGF 2 trailer to drop on THIS date and more

On the work front, Samantha will be seen as Queen Shakuntala in Shakuntalam. She will also be a part of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.