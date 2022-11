has now started the promotions of Yashoda. The movie is about surrogacy scam. The actress is now recovering from Myositis, which is an auto-immune condition. Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up on living with the illness, which is an inflammation of the muscles and joints. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she was not dying any time soon, contrary to what some reports claimed. But she admitted that dealing with the illness was physically and emotionally draining. The actress has been flooded with words of encouragement by Bollywood and South Indian actors.

Promoting Yashoda in a black ensemble, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that she has good days, and some bad ones. She has admitted that she finds it tough to get up from bed on certain days. Samantha said that she wants to fight the weakness on others. She said she took this platform to clarify that it is not a life-threatening condition. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said it is an auto-immune condition, and she is determined to fight it out. She said, "It's draining and tiring. I've always been a fighter and I will fight." Entertainment news has been full of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her being diagnosed with Myositis.

The actress took three months off. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was supposed to start work on projects like Kushi and the web show with Raj and DK. She said that she wished to use her break productively it was not the case. The actress was quoted as saying, "It was dark times and very difficult. With high-dose medications and never-ending trips to doctors, my day was occupied." But she said that it was okay to fail on some days. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said it was okay to be vulnerable and sick, and she did not feel bad about it. Last year, she was in the news for her split with . There were rrumours of how and Naga Chaitanya planned to pay her a visit.