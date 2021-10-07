After keeping fans guessing about the status of their marriage, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya finally confirmed that they are ending their relationship. On October 2, just days before their 4th wedding anniversary, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya took to their social media to announce their separation. It broke fans’ heart but this was inevitable. Now, after days since the announcement, Samantha posted her first picture and it is going viral and how. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu devastated after spilt with Naga Chaitanya? Here’s the truth [Exclusive]

The Family Man 2 actress sported a beautiful white dress with pink and white flowers in her hair. She captioned it "Songs of old love - sound of the winter breeze on the mountains and cliff, songs of lost and found images. Sound of the melancholic echo in the valley and songs of old lovers. Sound of the wind in the old bungalows, stairways and alleys. Watch out for my favourite @ekaco's show on Friday, Sustainable Fashion Day, 8th October at 7 pm at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

While the post was to highlight the work of her friend, it is being seen as something that Samantha has been feeling herself. Fans have been of the opinion that Samantha is not really happy with what has happened in her life and this post about songs of old love… is being seen as a hint of what the actress may be going through. Fans have also been worried that while Chay has moved into his parents' home and has family around during this testing time, Samantha is staying alone. Incidentally, it is their wedding anniversary today, the couple got married as per two rituals on October 6 and 7 in 2017.