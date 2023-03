Director Gunasekhar has been working on the story of Shaakunthalam for a long time. When he was done with the story and the script, his daughter Neelima Guna could not see anyone else other than Samantha in the role of Shaakunthala and that's how the actress came on board. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala confirmed couple? Fans spot The Night Manager actress in a viral pic and troll her as 'home-breaker'

The 3D trailer of the film was grandly launched today and it raised all expectations. Shaakunthalam looks beautiful and so does Samantha when watched with the visual effects. Talking at the event, director Gunasekhar was all praise for Samantha.

He said, "This is Samantha's Shakuntalam. She has given life to the role of Shakuntala and aced it. When the film is released, you will her best performance from the first frame to the last. I am glad to have worked with her. I am really looking forward to hearing what you have to say on April 14th. This story has been written based on the roles of Dushyanta and Shaakunthala from the chapter Abhignana Shaakunthalam from the Mahabharatha written by Abhignana Sakunthalam. To bring it to you visually, we made small improvisations. But trust me... it has come out absolutely well."

Gunasekhar and his daughter Neelima have praised Samantha for the efforts she has put in. During the post-production of the film, the actress was suffering from Myositis but she still managed to keep her words of commitment as per the deadlines.

Dev Mohan has paired up with Samantha for this film which even has Allu Arha playing their onscreen son. Shaakunthalam has Manchu Mohan Babu, Gauthami, Ananya Nagalla, Sachin Khedekar and many other actors playing pivotal roles.