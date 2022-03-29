Since yesterday and 's slapgate incident at Oscars 2022 has been the talk of the town. Earlier, reacted to the same and now, Samantha has shared a post that talks about the slapping incident at the Academy Awards 2022. Will's reaction to Chris' 'joke' divided netizens and the audience in general. While a lot of people thought that Smith took a stand for Jada, a lot of the people were not happy with Will's act of violence. Netizens reacted to the same saying that it could have been addressed in a different way other than taking to violence, i.e., slapping Chris on stage with distinguished guests in attendance and people watching it live. Also Read - Smart Jodi: Arjun Bijlani - Neha Swami share the trauma of having to abort a child due to financial issues in upcoming episode

took to her social media handle and shared a post by Yuvaa. The post talks about understanding comedy and masculinity. The post talked about Jada's condition of alopecia. It is said that alopecia is an auto-immune disease. Jada has been vocal about her condition, as is known. The post said that in a world where women's beauty is often tied to her hair, the situation was a delicate one for her. It further noted that any comedian should not make fun of anyone's appearance. When comedians make jokes belittling or offending someone, it is called 'punching down'. However, the post also condemned Will Smith's reaction and related it to toxic masculinity. The post said that "No matter how wrong or offensive the person is, assaulting them is a crime." Toxic masculinity paints men as 'protectors' through violence. It also included suggestive steps that Will could have taken after Chris' joke on Jada's hair. The post ended with 'Punching down is never a good comedy, but violence as a response is never the answer." Check it out below:

Samantha shared all the slides on her Instagram stories. Coming back to the incident, there were reports that Chris and Will had buried the hatchet. However, that's not true it seems. A TMZ report said that Chris and Will have not interacted with each other after the incident. Will issued an apology with a statement that he shared on social media. He apologised to Chris for slapping him and even the Academy.

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress has always been vocal about things related to empowerment, kindness, spiritualism. She often shares posts on relatable content. Samantha is busy working on Yashoda.