Though it has been more than two years since Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu separated, ChaySam fans pray that they reconcile. The actress was last seen in the film, Kushi. She is on a year-long break from acting to focus on her health. The actress suffered a lot due to Myosities, an auto-immune disorder which causes inflammation in the joints. She was on treatment for a few months, and it included steroids. Samantha Ruth Prabhu fans have noticed that a tattoo which was present on her rib cage is missing. It is not clear if it was concealed with makeup or did she permanently take it off. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya’s latest post sparks patch up rumours with ex wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Fresh speculations on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Fans saw that the Chai tattoo on her rib cage area is missing. It seems the actress has three tattoos relating to Naga Chaitanya on her body. One of them is the initial of Ye Maya Chesave YMC, the superhit film that brought them together as friends. There is one T tattoo as well. In a recent session with fans, she was asked if she would like to have more tattoos on her body. She said, "You know that one thing I would tell my little ones is to never get tattooed. Never. Never ever." The 'Chai' tattoo was visible in the black dress she wore for the London premiere of Citadel in London. Also Read - Sai Pallavi to Rashmika Mandanna: Top 10 South Indian actresses without makeup

Final nail in the coffin for ChaySam fans

Around three days back, Naga Chaitanya posted a pic with Hash. As we know, they were pet parents to Hash and Sasha. Hash is a French bulldog. Fans wondered if the two were co-parenting their canine babies. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was away in Dubai for an event. The pic gave renewed hope to their fans. A person commented, "Can HASH bring them together? I hope and pray so. They make such a lovely and wonderful couple," while someone else wrote, "Please patch up. We love you both whenever you are together we will very happy and we will make celebration of patch up." Also Read - Vijay Sethupathi to Dulquer Salmaan: Odd jobs South Indian stars did before becoming famous as actors

Naga Chaitanya is rumoured to be seeing actress Sobhita Dhulipala. It seems they are going steady since a year. The Night Manager was trolled as a home-breaker by many.