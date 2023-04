Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mrunal Thakur are both powerhouse performers. While Samantha has been a veteran in the field, Mrunal has been winning hearts and is just setting her foot in the industry. Mrunal won hearts by playing Sita in Sita Ramam. The two ladies are powerhouse performers without a doubt. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mrunal Thakur recently conducted 'Ask' sessions on their respective Twitter handles. They engaged in a Twitter chat recently in which the actresses talked about working together. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about her upcoming film Shaakuntalam; 'I dreamt of playing such a role as a child' [Watch Video]

Samantha and Mrunal to work together?

Well, we like, no we love the idea! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mrunal Thakur's Twitter chat is going viral in Entertainment News. Mrunal conducted an Ask Mrunal session wherein she answered all her fans' questions. At the same time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also conducted and Ask Sam session surrounding Shaakuntalam. Mrunal who saw the trend as well, Mrunal jumped in and praised Samantha saying that she can't wait to watch the period romance film. Mrunal also asked Samantha when they will work together.

Samantha responds to Mrunal's question; fans react too

Samantha Ruth Prabhu congratulated Mrunal Thakur for the success of Gumraah co-starring . Sam also loved Mrunal's idea of working together and agreed that they should work together. Mrunal has kept her fingers crossed for the same. And just like us, fans also loved the idea of Mrunal and Samantha working on a film together. They have tweeted out in favour of the same in the replies.

Can’t wait to watch Shaakuntalam! You’re so inspiring Sam. My question to you is when are we working on a film together ??? https://t.co/MSw8vATrMn — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) April 9, 2023

Thank you ?! fingers crossed — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) April 9, 2023

Talking about Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress recently grabbed headlines when her video from a press conference went viral. The actress seemed visibly affected by the flashes of the paparazzi. Her fans were quick to call them out. Samantha graciously posed for the pictures despite the flashes. The actress momentarily stepped back and turned on being caught off guard. Samantha has been fighting myositis for a while now. The actress has been inspiring others with her journey and her never give up attitude. On the work front, Samantha has Shaakuntalam, Kushi and Citadel in the pipeline. She also has a Hollywood project called Arrangements of Love.

Talking about Mrunal Thakur, the actress has Pooja Meri Jaan and Pippa in the pipeline. As per IMDb, she also has 42 and Nani 40.