is ruling the internet and how. The actress is being discussed a lot of late because of her split with . Plus, she recently appeared in an item number in 's hit film Pushpa: The Rise. The song has become a blockbuster hit and fans are unable to stop swooning over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hotness. Well the actress does put in her heart and soul into staying fit and healthy. Videos and pictures from her gym session are proof that she put in a great amount of hard work and dedication to look all sexy and fit. But do you know what keeps her motivated? Also Read - Before Alia Bhatt in RRR, check out Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood heroines who starred in Telugu movies

In her recent Insta stories, she revealed the truth. She shared a video from the gym in which we see her doing weight lifting. She is lifting almost 10 kilos and that too with full power. She captioned the video as, "Work out to eat." In the next story, she revealed the real motivation. She shared pictures of delicious samosas. Well, that's indeed some motivation, isn't it? Work hard to relish the good food, seems to be Samantha Ruth Prabhu's mantra. Also Read - Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu just HINT at the mistakes she made in her marriage with Naga Chaitanya?

Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in two minds about the Oo Antava song for THIS reason

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Yashoda as her next film. She will be essaying the role of an author in this one. Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad had revealed why he chose Samantha for this film. He had said, “We all know that Samantha attained pan-India attention with The Family Man 2. In accordance with her current image, we have conceived a thriller that caters to a wide section of the audience.” Samantha is also expected to make her Bollywood debut soon.