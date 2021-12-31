Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her Hindi debut this year with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man season 2. For her performance as Raji, the actress was praised a lot and recently also won awards for it. Samantha is a big name down South, while she has made her Hindi OTT debut; we are yet to watch her in a Bollywood film. Recently, in an interview, the actress revealed that why she decided to stay away from the Hindi film industry for such a long time. Also Read - Best Web Series of 2021: The Family Man 2, Maharani, The Empire and more Indian OTT content you should binge-watch before the year ends
While talking to Bombay Times, Samantha revealed whether she is all set to feature in Bollywood films. The actress said, “I had never thought I would do a web series, but that changed with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s show. I am learning to say, never say never. The appreciation I received was more than what I had expected. I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges now.” Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 13: Allu Arjun starrer overtakes Rajinikanth's Annaatthe as the 3rd highest worldwide grosser of 2021
When she was asked why she decided to keep a distance from Bollywood, the actress told the daily, “I was finding my footing in the South and gained confidence in my work only in the last two years. I was still making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things changed a great deal in the last two years, and now, I am confident about accepting challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it has taken me this long to get this far.” Also Read - 83 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer faces negligible drop but still finds no way out of the hole it's in
Samantha was last seen in the special dance number in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The actress has some interesting films lined up like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil), Shaakuntalam (Telugu), and Yashoda (Telugu).
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.