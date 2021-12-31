made her Hindi debut this year with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man season 2. For her performance as Raji, the actress was praised a lot and recently also won awards for it. Samantha is a big name down South, while she has made her Hindi OTT debut; we are yet to watch her in a Bollywood film. Recently, in an interview, the actress revealed that why she decided to stay away from the Hindi film industry for such a long time. Also Read - Best Web Series of 2021: The Family Man 2, Maharani, The Empire and more Indian OTT content you should binge-watch before the year ends

While talking to Bombay Times, Samantha revealed whether she is all set to feature in Bollywood films. The actress said, “I had never thought I would do a web series, but that changed with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s show. I am learning to say, never say never. The appreciation I received was more than what I had expected. I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges now.” Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 13: Allu Arjun starrer overtakes Rajinikanth's Annaatthe as the 3rd highest worldwide grosser of 2021

When she was asked why she decided to keep a distance from Bollywood, the actress told the daily, “I was finding my footing in the South and gained confidence in my work only in the last two years. I was still making bad choices and not doing the kind of work that satisfied me. Things changed a great deal in the last two years, and now, I am confident about accepting challenges. I don’t try everything and then see what works. I usually take time to perfect something before moving on to another challenge. That’s why it has taken me this long to get this far.” Also Read - 83 box office collection day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer faces negligible drop but still finds no way out of the hole it's in

Samantha was last seen in the special dance number in 's Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The actress has some interesting films lined up like Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal (Tamil), Shaakuntalam (Telugu), and Yashoda (Telugu).