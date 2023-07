Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been shooting for her upcoming projects Citadel and Kushi. She kept busy with so much that could take off time to look after her health. Last year the Shaakuntalam actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease myositis. Back to back, she was busy working on some or other project hence the actress has decided to take a break to focus on her health. Amid this announcement, The Family Man star shared a cryptic post on her social media. Also Read - Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bridal look in red as she shoots with Vijay Deverakonda goes viral

Earlier it was reported that Samantha will take a sabbatical as she didn’t get enough time to look after herself. When it was rumoured, the actress will go on a year-long break we made the records straight as her manager confirmed to us that she will go on a six-month break to focus on her health and decide on her next projects. Meanwhile, she shared an Instagram story that left her fans guessing. She shared a smiling picture with the caption “The longest and the hardest six months it has been… Made it to the end.” She is seen smiling and looks emotional at the same time. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to not go on a year long break; manager sets the record straight [Exclusive]

Before this, she shared one more story that looks Bohemian. She wrote, "Caravan life. 3 more days to go." Seemingly, the Super Deluxe actress is going on a vacation in a caravan. Samantha suffered auto-immune disease, myositis. As a result, the condition damages her muscles leading to severe pain. Recently she was spotted at the Mumbai airport after wrapping up the shoot of Kushi. Photos and videos of her appearance went viral on social media. She sported a casual white t-shirt over jeans and paired it with a white cap. She covered her face with a mask. Also Read - Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take one year break for health treatment; returns advance payments to producers [Full Report]

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in a spy thriller web series Citadel. She is paired opposite Varun Dhawan in Raj & DK show that will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. This marks her second collaboration with the makers after The Family Man 2. Apart from Citadel, she has a romance drama Kushi. For the film, she collaborated with Mahanati co-star Vijay Deverakonda.