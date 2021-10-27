Post her divorce annoucement with estranged husband , seems to have learned an important lesson in life. From speculations of her love affair with her stylist Jukalkar Preetham to aborting her child, Samantha has braved it all sans any support from Naga Chaitanya or his father after the split. And now Samantha has shared a piece of advice for parents asking them to prepare their daughters to take care of themselves instead of preparing them for marriage. Also Read - MAA president and actor Vishnu Manchu LASHES out at YouTube channels for spreading derogatory rumours about Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal life

Samantha reposted a message on her Instagram stories, that read, "Make your daughter so capable that you don't have to worry who will marry her. Instead of saving money for her wedding day, spend it on her education and most importantly, instead of preparing her for marriage, prepare her for herself. Teach her self-love, confidence, and that she can throat punch someone if she needs to."

The actress has been travelling a lot in recent times. With her Rishikesh Yatra, Samantha for sure set some travel goals. Now the Shaakunthalam actress jets off with her team for another trip.

Samantha shared a happy photo of herself with her makeup artist Sadhana Singh and her stylist Jukalkar Preetham. The three of them pose at the airport, as they are spotted with their luggage and all set to enjoy. Samantha's bubbly look with her vacay outfit gives major fashion goals.

A week or so ago, Samantha had travelled on Char Dham Yatra, as she shared some breathtakingly beautiful photos. Her travel partner Shilpa Reddy also shared some exclusive pictures and videos from their devotion-filled trip.

On the work front, Samantha is to appear in Shaakunthalam, a mythological epic tale directed by . Her other projects include Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal helmed by Vignesh Shivan and a couple of others.