Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most talented and loved South Indian Actresses we have in the country. The Oo Antava hitmaker left everyone in shock when she announced that she has been diagnosed with Myositis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has since been recovering and taking one day at a time. Samantha has been away from social media and is not as active as before. And she recently shared a selfie for her fans with a note for herself. Samantha has begun her countdown for 2023.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares an unfiltered selfie with resolutions

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is such a huge name in the world of entertainment that she keeps trending every time whenever the actress grabs headlines in Entertainment News. And it happens even when she shares any post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest post is about new year's resolutions. The actress while sharing a raw bare-faced selfie revealed her plans for 2023.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she will continue moving forward and only control what she can. Since everyone is entering the new year, it's also time for new resolutions. Samantha shared that for her it's time to go easier. She will be making "kinder and gentler" resolutions for herself this time. She signed off wishing everyone "Happy 2023". Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha gets encouragement from director Rahul Ravindran

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is close to Chinmayi Sripada. The singer's husband Rahul Ravindran, actor and director is also a close friend of Sam's. He gave her a much encouraging kind gift and called her Woman of Steel. Samantha thanked him with a post and talked about how hard, the journey of recovery is for her. However, she is determined to fight and become stronger forever soon. Get well soon, Samantha.