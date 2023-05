Shaakuntalam and Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu clocked 36 years this past week! The actress is shooting for Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK, the makers of Citadel Indian Chapter. The actress has been pushing herself despite the myositis diagnosis. She has been taking each day at a time. Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her birthday last week. She celebrates her birthday on 28th April. And on her birthday, she got a surprise from the Citadel Indian Chapter team. The actress has shared some moments from her birthday week. Also Read - Naga Chaitanya jokes on losing count of how many people he has kissed; gives instant clarification

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets a birthday surprise from Citadel Indian Chapter team

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most popular celebrities in India who grabs headlines in Entertainment News almost every day! The actress has been shooting for her next projects which are Citadel and Kushi. And has also been quite active on social media. Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a dump on her official Instagram handle. The first picture is of Samantha in her floral night suit with party poppers' confetti on her hair. She has a geeky look and is all smiles for the camera. The second picture is of Samantha being helped by her team and Raj and DK to get the confetti out of her hair.

The third one is a video, alas without any sound. The Citadel team planned a surprise for Samantha. She was initially reluctant to come inside the room which is filled with balloons and has cake and everyone is inside eager to wish her on her birthday. She had to be dragged into the room. The fourth slide is a picture of Sam's birthday celebrations from the sets of Citadel, it seems. The fifth slide is of a sunset and mesmerizing skyline.

What Samantha's birthday week looked like

The sixth slide is of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's playlist in which she is listening to Gayatri Mantra 108 times. We all know that Sam is a religious person. The seventh slide is of an old TV and a radio, it seems. The eighth slide is that of Samantha having an ice bucket bath. The ninth slide is Samantha's visit to a temple. And the last one is about Sam checking out that she is the most popular Indian celebrity. Samantha has asked that there should be no surprises and yet, she was given one.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the Citadel world premiere in London alongside Varun Dhawan, Richard Madden and more.