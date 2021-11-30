Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her commitment towards her art. The actress did a fab job in The Family Man 2 and we are too excited for what she has in store. The actress' is also known to support her contemporaries in the industry. She believes in the concept of 'sisterhood'. In an interview with Elle magazine, she opened up on it. She said she believed in "picking each other up" and making one another stronger. Samantha Ruth Prabhu happily did a small role in Mahanati (2018), where Keerthy Suresh delivered a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Also Read - Akshara Haasan, Nayanthara and more Top South actress' private, intimate moments LEAKED on social media

The actress will be seen in the movie, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is being directed by Vignesh Shivan. The leading lady of the movie is Nayanthara. Though she is not the main heroine, Samantha decided to take up the project for the sake of 'art'. She asked, "Who is going to take the first step?" in this move to promote sisterhood in the industry. While bromance of big male stars is celebrated in the media, whenever a movie with two big heroines is announced people start talking of insecurity.

The actress told Elle that she found it amusing when she heard that films were made with two heroines where the ladies did not meet one another on the sets. She said there is a common perception that such two heroine projects are all about them indulging in cat fights and tearing each other's hair out. Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara kept their promise to her. She told the magazine, "My role is equal to Nayanthara's and I'm in every scene with her. It was so liberating!"

Earlier in the month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a birthday wish for 'Queen' Nayanthara. The caption read, "She came. She saw. She dared. She dreamed. She performed and she conquered!! Happy birthday, Nayan."