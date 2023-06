Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one strong fighter! The actress has been working hard and non-stop despite her health condition. Last year, Samantha revealed that she has been diagnosed with Myositis which is an auto-immune condition that impacts the functioning of muscles in the body. And today, the Citadel actress reveals, it has been a year of her Myositis diagnosis. And with that, Samantha has written a lengthy note talking about her takeaway from the diagnosis and one year of battling the auto-immune disease. It is really very heartening post. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu dancing in a club on Oo Antava song along with Varun Dhawan goes viral, netizens have mixed response

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares what her year since the myositis diagnosis has been like

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her diagnosis gave her a forced new normal. She talks about the many battles that she fought with her body. The actress had loads of medicines because of the same and calls it like a cocktail for the main course. Her body would forcefully shut down and forcefully restart. Samantha also talks about facing professional failures. The actress reveals doing a lot of praying and not for success or gifts but for strength and for peace.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her learnings and takeaway from her myositis diagnosis and battle

Apart from that, the actress also discussed her learnings in her post which has now grabbed headlines in entertainment news. She talked about things not happening as her way and most importantly, it is okay if it doesn't too. It taught Samantha to control the controllable and let the rest of the things go. She says she learnt that sometimes it is never about grand success but about functioning forward. Samantha Ruth Prabhu learned that she should not wait around for things to be perfect again and neither she must keep wallowing in the past. The actress says she learnt to hang on to love and those she loves and not give hate the power to affect her. Samantha also prays for everyone fighting their own demons and battles and gave all her love to them.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post about myositis diagnosis here:

On the work front, she has Citadel, a web series with and Raj and DK. She also has Kushi with . Samanntha will also be seen in Chennai Story which is her Hollywood venture based on The Arrangements of Love.