is currently undergoing treatment for an auto-immune condition called Myositis. She has taken a break from shooting and her film's promotional activities to recover from her health condition. As the actress continues to struggle with her illness, Samantha shared a post on Instagram which talks about fighting hard battles and becoming stronger than ever.

The actress received a customised gift from director-actor Rahul Ravindran. She gave a glimpse of her gift on Instagram which had a powerful message on it. She thanked the filmmaker in her post and wrote, "To those of you fighting hard battles, this one's for you as well. Keep fighting… we'll be stronger than ever… and stronger forever soon."

There were reports that Samantha is being dropped from her upcoming projects which includes a Bollywood movie, Kushi and the Hindi version of Citadel which also stars in one of the chapters. Her team clarified that Samantha is very much there in all of her officially announced projects.

However, the actress may not be able to commence shoot of her upcoming projects given her health condition. Her representative said that Samantha is taking rest at present. He said that the shooting of her upcoming projects will be delayed by about six months. She has given her dates to her Hindi movie from January, but now she will be able to join the shoot from April or May.

Earlier, Samantha had thanked her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh for not letting her give up during testing times. "The last few months you have been among the few people who have seen it all... my lowest of lows, through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies, through it all," she had written in her Instagram post.

Samantha was last seen in her solo-lead film Yashoda, in which she played the role of a surrogate mother, who becomes a victim of a deep-routed medical scam. The actress had then started prepping for her upcoming project Citadel, which is the second spy action drama for Samantha after her hit OTT show The Family Man 2. She also has Shaakuntalam in the pipeline.