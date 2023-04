Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one helluva gorgeous beauty. But veteran producer Chitti Babu feels otherwise. Chitti Babu had slammed the actress a couple of days ago right after Samantha's epic love saga film, Shaakuntalam had been released, Chitti Babu called out Samantha saying that she has been seeking the sympathy of her fans with her emotional cards. Thereafter, a couple of days ago, Samantha shared a story on hair growth near ears, seemingly taking a jibe at Chitti Babu. And now, the veteran producer has hit back at Samantha yet again. He has defended his previous statement in a new interview, state media reports. Also Read - Pushpa 2: Jr NTR to join Allu Arjun in the blockbuster sequel? Viral BTS picture makes fans excited

Chitti Babu slams Samantha Ruth Prabhu again

Chitti Babu defended his old statements wherein he expressed his shock about Samantha Ruth Prabhu being cast in Shaakuntalam. The producer says that Samantha is not 18 or 20 years old. He adds that she is "quite old" and hence she was not suitable for the role of iconic beauty of Shakuntala. "Her glamorous days are over and it’s time to move on to supporting roles," he shares while adding that Samantha is not ready to accept the truth, quotes News18 in a report. Chitti Babu also reacted to Samantha's Instagram story. He said that the actress has noticed his ear hair while adding that hair grows in other parts of his body as well. He adds that he has no objection to studying and reporting on it, states the portal quoting his reaction from TV9 Kannada. Samantha and Chitti Babu's indirect exchange has become the talk of the town and has grabbed headlines in entertainment news. Also Read - Did Varun Dhawan just control his laughter after listening to Samantha’s accent while they promote Citadel in London? Fans feel so [Watch video]

Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s 10th-grade report card goes viral; Shaakuntalam actress was one bright student

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram story, Chitti Babu's previous comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu had shared a snapshot of a Google search about the reason for hair growth near ears. The results shared that doctors believed it to be due to the increased testosterone. She had added, "IYKYK," in the story. On the other hand, Chitti Babu had claimed that Samantha's career is over and that she has been doing whatever projects are coming her way, taking a jibe at doing Oo Antava in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. He claimed that Samantha is playing the sympathy card by crying at Yashoda event and then falling ill before the release of Shaakuntalam.