is enjoying the success of her special dancer number Oo Antava from and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Samantha already has a couple of biggies in her kitty. The actress is currently enjoying her break while the pre-production work on her next is taking place. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be in a women-centric film Yashoda next. The film is a science-fiction thriller, directed by duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. And a massive set is being built for Samantha starrer Yashoda. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna to marry Liger star Vijay Deverakonda in 2022; Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai first review out and more

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Film below:



To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna to marry Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s a list of South stars who tied the knot with their co-stars

A report in Tollywood.net said that a luxurious 7-star hotel set is being built as a part of the set for Yashoda. The lush hotel plays an important part in the film, the report states. The cost of the budget hotel alone is about Rs 3 crore. Yeah, you read that right. That's a whopping budget for a set itself. Talking about Yashoda, the cast also includes , , , , to name a few. Also Read - The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee starrer expected to roll by end of 2022; casting to begin soon

Yashoda is being bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. Apart from the original Telugu language, Yashoda will also be dubbed in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Yashoda's music is handled by Mani Sharma whereas M Sukumar is managing the cinematography. Marthand K Venkatesh is handling the editing of the sci-fi thriller. Yashoda went on floors in December 2021.

More on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's work front, the actress has Shaakuntalam, an epic mythological love story by . The film also stars Dev Mohan in the lead. She will be going global with a Hollywood feature debut by Philip John. Called Arrangements of Love, Samantha plays a bisexual detective in the film.