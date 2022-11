A few days ago, had revealed that she has been diagnosed with myositis. She is currently being treated for auto-immune condition and was overwhelmed by the love and care she received from her fans and followers. She has gotten back to her fitness regime and she couldn't help but thank her fitness trainer for not letting her give up.

The actress tagged her trainer Junaid Shaikh in her post and talked about how he treated her with her favourite jalebi. She then revealed that Junaid was one of the few people around her who was there for her during the lowest phase of her life.

"The last few months you have been among the few people who has seen it all.. my lowest of lows… through the weakness, through the tears, through the high dose steroid therapies… through it all. You didn’t let me give up.. and I know you won’t let me ever give up. Thankyou," she wrote in her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Recently, Samantha took to social media to thank her fans for their support for Yashoda despite she being under treatment for her condition. She said that she will be forever grateful to all the fans, whom she called her family. She also hoped that the audience truly enjoys the film in theatres.

After announcing her condition, Samantha said that she has always been a fighter and that she was going to fight this as well. She also trashed the reports which claimed that her condition was life threatening. She said that though her condition is draining and tiring, it is not life threatening.

She also stated that the last three months have been very dark times. She also disclosed that she had been taking high dose medications and making never ending trips to doctors. Myositis is an auto-immune health condition that affects muscles and in some cases, could cause severe weakness. It might might not be dangerous but could be distressing. It can be cured and the patient can lead a normal life with the help of regular medication, proper exercise, a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.