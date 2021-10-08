Samantha Ruth Prabhu STRONGLY reacts to rumours of her having affairs, not wanting a baby and more post split with Naga Chaitanya; 'I promise you this, I will never...'

It was recently that and announced their divorce. After lots of speculations and rumours, they finally put up a statement on social media stating that they have decided to part ways. Ever since then, fans have been speculating the reasons behind their divorce. Some have been as absurd as Samantha not wanting to have kids, affairs and more. Now, The Family Man 2 actress has reacted to these rumours on social media. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's cryptic post on women questioned for everything, Rashmika Mandanna's new house in Goa and more

Sharing her statement, Samantha addressed these rumours and called them to be false. She also stated that she won't let any kind of negativity break her in anyway. Her note read, "Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread."

She further added, "A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal." In the end, she mentioned that nothing of this sort will break her.

Earlier, she had questioned double standards of the society. "If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men – then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. – Farida D," she shared on social media.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is next to be seen with Jr NTR on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. It will be her first appearance post the divorce. Fans are more than excited to see Samantha and Jr NTR together.