Samantha Ruth Prabhu was shining like a star at her latest event in Mumbai, and she looked no less than a diva in a crystal white pant suit. While Samantha completed the event and made her way out of the venues. All the paparazzi went frenzy to click her, and due to it being late at night, the flashlights were on, and it was very difficult for Sam to even pose for a look at the camera because the flash lights were extremely strong and hurting her eyes. Samantha was apologising to the cameramen and even saying that she could not see anything due to flashlights. This sweet gesture by the Shaakuntalam actress won hearts, and the fans are lashing her for the same.

Watch the video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu facing difficulty to pose for the shutterbugs due to harsh flashlights.

While the actress's fans expressed anger over the paparazzi for being so insensitive, as she has just been cured of the deadly disease myositis and is still recovering, there is a particular problem in her eyes, and they should be careful about the same. Samantha is slowly getting back to her routine, and this is something she never imagined would happen so soon but was always hopeful about. Sam was in tears when she spoke the experience of fighting with the disease and that only shows she has come a long way.

Samantha will also be seen next in Citadel webseries along with , helmed by Raj and DK, and recently , who is the face of Citadel in Hollywood, spoke about an interesting connection between both worlds, and fans are definitely excited for this one. On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making headlines due to the statement that she released lately after she was wrongly quoted as speaking about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's alleged relationship. Samantha made it clear that she didn't speak about anyone's relationship. Meanwhile, fans are hailing her as the queen and claiming that she deserves much better in life, while the actress says that she is not ready to indulge in any relationships for now.