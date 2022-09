In the past few weeks, 's social media engagement has been nearly non-existent. She has gone low on engaging with her fans and has not been seen stepping out in her public outing. It was being said that Samantha has cut down her public appearance to steer away from the coverage about her life post divorce with ex husband . However, if the latest report is to be believed, Samantha has been facing some health issues which has apparently restricted her public movements. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ram Charan-Jr NTR for Oscars 2023, KGF 2 saves Kannada film industry, Prabhas-Kriti Sanon buzz and more

According to Bollywood Hungama, Samantha has not been keeping well as of now. She has been advised to completely avoid making public appearances. Apparently, she has also postponed the next schedule of her upcoming Telugu film Kushi wherein she will be seen sharing space with . The exact nature of her bad health is yet to be known. Also Read - Not with Akshay Kumar but Samantha Ruth Prabhu to make her Bollywood debut opposite THIS actor? [Read Deets]

A couple of months ago, Samantha's absence from social media had made her fans worried about her mental health. While some of her admirers felt that the Pushpa siren might on a social media detox, others believed that she was simply not in the mood to communicate with anyone for personal reasons. Also Read - Nagarjuna reveals the family has got over the divorce of Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu; says, 'It's out of our lives'

However, there were also some people who wondered that Samantha is probably keeping a low-key presence for a few days so she can come back with an interesting announcement about her next major thing.

Her next film will be Shakuntalam, directed by Guna Sekhar of Rudramadevi. In the mythological drama, she will play the majestic queen Shakuntala Devi. She will also play the role of a pregnant woman in Yashoda, a women-centric sci-fi thriller. The gripping teaser begins with Samantha getting advised by her doctor to avoid getting hurt by any means. She is in some kind of mortal danger and that she has to fight for her survival.