Samantha Ruth Prabhu swears off love post her failed marriage with Naga Chaitanya? [Exclusive]

It was last year that and ended their almost 4-year-long marriage. It came as a shocker for all the ChaySam fans. It all started with Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropping the Akkineni surname from her social media bios. Months after speculations, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya took to their respective social media accounts to announce their separation. Post their split, the actress became a soft target of trolls as a lot was said and written about her. Even her character was questioned. But with full power, Samantha Ruth Prabhu sailed through the phase. But now, is the actress open to embracing love again in her life? Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Not just Tiger star, even THESE B-town divas could not escape pregnancy rumours

With so much negativity and sadness engulfing her first failed marriage, one wonders if Samantha Ruth Prabhu would give her a second chance or not. So there is a piece of good news for all the fans. The Oo Antava star is not averse to love despite her failed marriage. A source tells us that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in a very happy space pf her life. She is a positive person who is focusing all her energy to get better in life. She is improving with each passing day and is getting better and better. And she is not against the idea of love. But currently, her focus is on her work. It is her priority but you never know. If she manages to find someone special, she is open to welcome love with open arms. Also Read - Trending South News Today: KGF 2 actor Yash answers Salman Khan’s ‘Why Hindi films don’t work in South?’ question; Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer Beast first review out and more

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is next going to be seen in Yashodha. It is expected to hit the screens on August 12, 2022. She also has Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon. Reports have been that the actress is planning to shift her base to Mumbai but there's nothing concrete yet. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif and other divas are here to amp up your Summer 2022 fashion game