It's 's birthday today and has wished the Liger star with an adorable snap and a heartwarming birthday note. Samantha and Vijay are currently shooting for Shiva Nirvana's VD-11. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are seen smiling while posing for a picture against the birthday decorations for the Arjun Reddy actor. Samantha is seen hugging Vijay while he has an arm on her shoulder, their sweet smile talks about their gush-worthy bond. Also Read - Ira Khan and Aamir Khan's unseen pic from the former's birthday pool party gets trolled; netizens say, 'Besharam cheee'

"Happy birthday #LIGER You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless @thedeverakonda," Samantha wrote in the caption, wishing Vijay. Check out Samantha's post here: Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill turns emotional while talking about love at Brahmakumaris event; says 'Attachment hurts'

Samantha and Vijay are reuniting for Shiva Nirvana's project. The two of them have been shooting in Kashmir recently along with the cast and crew. A couple of days ago, the crew of VD 11 gave a surprise to Samantha on her birthday. Vijay was a part of the birthday surprise. They had planned an elaborate fake scene to be shot in the night. Samantha had no clue about the same. Samantha shared the video of the same on her Instagram handle and wrote, "The sweetest surprise. It was freezing and we had a lot of work to do. But that didn’t stop these scamsters from pulling off this elaborate surprise. Thankyou." Also Read - Prithviraj trailer, Liger Hunt Theme, Major trailer and more interesting updates from Entertainment industry to look forward to today

It speaks volumes of the bond that Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha share, doesn't it? The two are reuniting on-screens after Mahanati. On their individual work front, Vijay has Liger which will be released in multiple languages. Helmed by , Liger also stars , Mike Tyson to name a few. On the other hand, Samantha has Shaakuntalam, Yashodha and Arrangements of Love in the pipeline. She also has a couple of web series, state reports.