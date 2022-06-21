Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about life being UNFAIR, amid ex-husband Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours

Sometimes we feel life is unfair to us? sometimes we question why it is us? Well, not only laymen but even celebrities go through these phases. life is not unfair it's equal when it comes to giving you pain. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the strongest individuals in the industry, the way she leads her life is indeed remarkable and inspiring. However, sometimes she too gets bogged down. While she gives it back to the trolls and lashes out at the reports of her spreading rumours of ex-husband Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala, she gets tired too. But one thing she never leaves and that is being positive. Also Read - From Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to Prabhas' Adipurush – 5 most awaited Telugu films of the year

Samantha on life being unfair and karma

Lately, she made an appearance at an event where he was in a chat with Sadhguru and had her questions about life, karma and more. Reportedly she questioned Sadhguru, " How much of one's life is a result of their past karma? Are the injustices and unfairness that one faces in one's life a result of their past karma, and if so, do you accept these injustices and find solace in the fact that the karma is being cleared, even though it might seem detrimental to our lives in so many ways…?" Sadhguru being him, instantly asked Samantha that even now she expects the world to be fair to her. He further added, " By now, you should know the world is not fair. It will not be fair."

After her separation from Chay, Samantha faced a lot of criticism online. She was accused of dating someone, she was blamed to be the reason for their relationship coming to an end and more. Just re, recently she was dragged in Chay and Sobhita's dating rumours, she slammed the report and gave it back like a real badass woman. Samantha, you are unstoppable. We love you the way you are!